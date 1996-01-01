18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagrams below show the different stages of titration for a weak diprotic acid H2X(aq) with KOH(aq). For simplicity, water molecules and K+ ions are not shown. Identify the solution that has the highest pH and the solution that has the lowest pH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Highest pH: Solution (ii); Lowest pH: solution (iv)
B
Highest pH: Solution (i); Lowest pH: solution (iii)
C
Highest pH: Solution (iii); Lowest pH: solution (i)
D
Highest pH: Solution (iv); Lowest pH: solution (ii)