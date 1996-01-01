11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Chemical Bonds
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following nonmetallic elements: Br, Se, S, B, and P. Determine the combination of elements that would likely form a compound with the empirical formula X2Y3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B and S; B and P
B
S and Br; S and P
C
B and S; B and Se
D
S and Se; S and Br
E
P and Br; B and P
F
S and Se; S and B