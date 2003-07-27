1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A "blink" can be used as an alternative unit for time rather than a second. If 1 blink is equal to 0.25 seconds, what is the speed of a train traveling at 300 km/h in yd/blink?
A "blink" can be used as an alternative unit for time rather than a second. If 1 blink is equal to 0.25 seconds, what is the speed of a train traveling at 300 km/h in yd/blink?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.82 yd/blink
B
91 yd/blink
C
23 yd/blink
D
0.27 yd/blink