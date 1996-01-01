9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
9. Quantum Mechanics Photoelectric Effect
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A light beam gives off 3.2 J/s continuous power. If the beam has a 4.3 cm diameter and 452 pm wavelength, how many photons go thru a 0.89 cm hole per second?
A light beam gives off 3.2 J/s continuous power. If the beam has a 4.3 cm diameter and 452 pm wavelength, how many photons go thru a 0.89 cm hole per second?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.2x1017 photons/seconds
B
6.6x10-34 photons/seconds
C
3.1x1014 photons/seconds
D
4.4x10-16 photons/seconds