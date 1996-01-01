9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
Photoelectric Effect
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the correct statement regarding particle and wave properties of matter
Waves and particles do not exhibit diffraction
A wave can move through a slit
Particles interfere constructively while waves interfere destructively
When waves go through a barrier with two slits, it exhibits an interference pattern