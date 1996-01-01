8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following diagram that illustrates different states of a system. Derive an expression for the change in internal energy between State B and State D.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔEBD = ΔE3 – ΔE4
B
ΔEBD = ΔE1 + ΔE2
C
ΔEBD = ΔE2 – ΔE5
D
ΔEBD = ΔE1 + ΔE4