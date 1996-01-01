3. Chemical Reactions
Writing Ionic Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Writing Ionic Compounds
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the chemical formula for the combination of each pair:
a. sodium and acetate.
b. sodium and chromate.
c. sodium and phosphate.
d. sodium and cyanide.
e. magnesium and hydroxide.
f. magnesium and carbonate.
g. magnesium and phosphate.
h. magnesium and hydrogen phosphate.
