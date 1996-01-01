3. Chemical Reactions
Writing Ionic Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Writing Ionic Compounds
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The transfer of the appropriate number of electrons to O2 results to the formation of the ions superoxide, peroxide, and oxide as shown below:
O2 + e- → O2-
O2 + 2e- → (O2)2-
O2 + 4e- → (2O2)-
Identify the chemical formulas of sodium superoxide, sodium peroxide, and sodium oxide.
The transfer of the appropriate number of electrons to O2 results to the formation of the ions superoxide, peroxide, and oxide as shown below:
O2 + e- → O2-
O2 + 2e- → (O2)2-
O2 + 4e- → (2O2)-
Identify the chemical formulas of sodium superoxide, sodium peroxide, and sodium oxide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Na2O, Na2(OH)2, Na2O
B
NaO2, Na2O2, Na2O
C
NaOH, Na2O2, Na2OH
D
NaOH, Na2(OH)2, Na2O