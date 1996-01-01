23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Boron Family Reactions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements explains the differences between the properties of boron and the other Group 3A elements?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Boron is a good semiconductor because it is a semimetal, while other Group 3A elements are good conductors because they are metals.
B
Boron only forms molecular compounds due to its high ionization energy, while the other 3A elements form ionic compounds due to their lower ionization energy.
C
Boron has a higher melting point due to its smaller atomic radius, while the other Group 3A elements have a lower melting point due to their larger atomic radii.
D
All of the above