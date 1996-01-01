7. Gases
Kinetic Molecular Theory
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the postulate of the kinetic molecular theory which states that atoms at the same temperature have the same kinetic energy but different velocity
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The size of a particle is negligibly small.
B
The average kinetic energy of a particle is proportional to the temperature in Kelvin.
C
The collision of one particle with another is completely elastic.