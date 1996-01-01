7. Gases
Kinetic Molecular Theory
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider equal masses of O2(g) and HI(g) that are in separate containers with equal volume and temperature. Which of the statements below is true?
A
The average kinetic energy of the HI molecules is greater than that of O2 molecules.
B
The average velocity of the HI molecules is greater than that of the O2 molecules.
C
The pressure in the HI container is less than that in the O2 container.
D
Both gases will have equal pressures.
E
There are fewer O2 molecules than HI molecules.