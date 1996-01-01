13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain the difference in the melting points of K (336.7 K) and Ca (1115 K) using the electron-sea model.
Explain the difference in the melting points of K (336.7 K) and Ca (1115 K) using the electron-sea model.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
K has stronger electrostatic forces, causing it to have a lower melting point.
B
Ca has a higher ionization energy, causing it to have a higher melting point.
C
K has a smaller atomic radius, causing it to have a lower melting point.
D
Ca has stronger electrostatic forces, causing it to have a higher melting point.