13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why are the viscosities of liquid polymers (long molecules made up of repeating structural units), like polyethylene glycol, less temperature-dependent than that of water?
Why are the viscosities of liquid polymers (long molecules made up of repeating structural units), like polyethylene glycol, less temperature-dependent than that of water?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because water has hydrogen bonding but polymers do not.
B
Because polymers have weaker intermolecular forces.
C
Because polymers change shape depending on the temperature.
D
Because water freezes at lower temperature than polymers.