13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Despite having the same molecular formula and molar mass, ethanol boils at 78 °C while dimethyl ether boils at -24 °C. Identify the type of intermolecular force responsible for the difference.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both ethanol and dimethyl ether exhibits London dispersion forces..
B
Ethanol exhibits dipole-dipole interactions while dimethyl ether exhibits London dispersion forces.
C
Ethanol exhibits hydrogen bonding while dimethyl ether exhibits London dispersion forces.
D
Both ethanol and dimethyl ether exhibits dipole-dipole interactions.