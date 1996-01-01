14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a 100 g mixture of glucose (C6H12O6) and KCl was dissolved in 1.25 kg of water, the resulting solution had a freezing point of –2.79 °C. Calculate the mass of each solute. Consider KCl to be fully dissociated in the solution.
When a 100 g mixture of glucose (C6H12O6) and KCl was dissolved in 1.25 kg of water, the resulting solution had a freezing point of –2.79 °C. Calculate the mass of each solute. Consider KCl to be fully dissociated in the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Glucose = 60.0 g
KCl = 40.0 g
KCl = 40.0 g
B
Glucose = 40.0 g
KCl = 60.0 g
KCl = 60.0 g
C
Glucose = 38.0 g
KCl = 62.0 g
KCl = 62.0 g
D
Glucose = 62.0 g
KCl = 38.0 g
KCl = 38.0 g