7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carbon monoxide gas reacts with hydrogen gas to form methanol.
CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g)
A 1.50-L reaction vessel, initially at 305 K, contains carbon monoxide gas at a partial pressure of 232 mmHg and hydrogen gas at a partial pressure of 397 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of methanol in grams.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Limiting reactant: CO(g)
Theoretical yield: 0.502 g CH3OH
B
Limiting reactant: H2(g)
Theoretical yield: 0.502 g CH3OH
C
Limiting reactant: CO(g)
Theoretical yield: 0.568 g CH3OH
D
Limiting reactant: H2(g)
Theoretical yield: 0.568 g CH3OH