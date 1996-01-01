Carbon monoxide gas reacts with hydrogen gas to form methanol.

CO(g) + 2 H 2 (g) → CH 3 OH(g)

A 1.50-L reaction vessel, initially at 305 K, contains carbon monoxide gas at a partial pressure of 232 mmHg and hydrogen gas at a partial pressure of 397 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of methanol in grams.