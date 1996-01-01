7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were both avid balloonists. Jacques Charles created hydrogen gas in his first flight in 1783 by reacting iron with hydrochloric acid.
Fe(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(aq) + H2(g)
Manganese and hydrochloric acid could also be used to produce hydrogen gas.
Mn(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → MnCl2(aq) + H2(g)
How many grams of Mn are required to produce 32,500 L of H2 at 24.0 °C?
Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were both avid balloonists. Jacques Charles created hydrogen gas in his first flight in 1783 by reacting iron with hydrochloric acid.
Fe(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl2(aq) + H2(g)
Manganese and hydrochloric acid could also be used to produce hydrogen gas.
Mn(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → MnCl2(aq) + H2(g)
How many grams of Mn are required to produce 32,500 L of H2 at 24.0 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.86×105 g
B
7.32×104 g
C
1.46×105 g
D
3.66×104 g