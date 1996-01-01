Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were both avid balloonists. Jacques Charles created hydrogen gas in his first flight in 1783 by reacting iron with hydrochloric acid.

Fe(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → FeCl 2 (aq) + H 2 (g)

Manganese and hydrochloric acid could also be used to produce hydrogen gas.

Mn(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → MnCl 2 (aq) + H 2 (g)