7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.75-L container contains a sample of nitrogen gas that exerts a pressure of 1.44 atm at 45°C. Calculate the pressure if the volume of the container remains constant and the temperature is raised to 425°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.92 atm
B
13.9 atm
C
2.44 atm
D
3.16 atm