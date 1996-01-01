7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylinder with a moveable piston contains 0.668 mol of gas and the gas occupies a volume of 325 mL. If an additional 0.412 mol of gas is introduced to the cylinder, what will be its volume? (Assume constant temperature and pressure.)
A
124 mL
B
525 mL
C
200 mL
D
630 mL