18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
How would you prepare a buffer solution made of HC7H5O2 and NaC7H5O2 with a pH of 4.10? (Ka HC7H5O2 = 6.5×10−5)
Prepare the buffer solution by dissolving 0.818 g of NaC7H5O2 in 1.00 L of 1.00 M HC7H5O2.
Prepare the buffer solution by dissolving 118 g of NaC7H5O2 in 1.00 L of 1.00 M HC7H5O2.
Prepare the buffer solution by dissolving 118 g of HC7H5O2 in 1.00 L of 1.00 M NaC7H5O2.
Prepare the buffer solution by dissolving 0.818 g of HC7H5O2 in 1.00 L of 1.00 M NaC7H5O2.