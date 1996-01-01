18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A buffer contains a weak acid, HA, and its conjugate base. The weak acid has a pKa of 5.7, and the buffer has a pH of 5.2. Without doing a calculation, choose which of these possibilities is correct at pH 5.2.
A buffer contains a weak acid, HA, and its conjugate base. The weak acid has a pKa of 5.7, and the buffer has a pH of 5.2. Without doing a calculation, choose which of these possibilities is correct at pH 5.2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[HA] > [A−]
B
[HA] = [A−]
C
[HA] < [A−]