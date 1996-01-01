A hypothetical cobalt oxide has the formula Co x O, where x is (0.92 - 0.98). Think of this as a cobalt(II) oxide (CoO) with some Co sites vacant. The density of the oxide is 5.12 g/cm3. The oxide crystallizes in a face-centered cubic arrangement for oxygen atoms and the unit cell has an edge length of 454 pm. The Cobalt atoms in this oxide are either Co2+ or Co3+. What percent of the Co atoms in the oxide has an oxidation state of +3?