13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Specify the point and fractional coordinates for all of the zinc atoms in zinc fluoride. The unit cell of zinc fluoride is shown below. (Fractional coordinates use fractions to specify locations in the unit cell.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(0 0 0), (1 0 0), (0 1 0), (0 0 1)
B
(0 0 0), (0 1/4 1/4), (0 3/4 3/4), (1/2 1/2 1/2), (1 1 0), (1 1 1)
C
(0 1/4 1/4), (0 3/4 3/4), (1/2 1/4 3/4), (1/2 3/4 1/4), (1 1/4 1/4), (1 3/4 3/4)
D
(0 0 0), (0 1 0), (0 0 1), (0 1 1), (1 0 0), (1 0 1), (1 1 0), (1 1 1), (1/2 1/2 1/2)