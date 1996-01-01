8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball falls from the top of the table. At one point during its fall, the kinetic and potential energy of the ball are 12 J and 68 J, respectively. Calculate the total kinetic energy of the ball just before it strikes the floor.
A
28 J
B
40 J
C
56 J
D
80 J