The reaction 8 Al(s) + 3 Fe 3 O 4 (s) → 4 Al 2 O 3 (s) + 9 Fe(s), is a highly exothermic industrial reaction (ΔH rxn = −3316.5 kJ) used to weld railroad tracks. Calculate the heat released per mole of Al 2 O 3 formed then compare with the energy released when 2 mol of neutrons and 2 mol of protons combine to generate 1 mol of alpha particles.