21. Nuclear Chemistry
Mass Defect
21. Nuclear Chemistry Mass Defect
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction 8 Al(s) + 3 Fe3O4(s) → 4 Al2O3(s) + 9 Fe(s), is a highly exothermic industrial reaction (ΔHrxn = −3316.5 kJ) used to weld railroad tracks. Calculate the heat released per mole of Al2O3 formed then compare with the energy released when 2 mol of neutrons and 2 mol of protons combine to generate 1 mol of alpha particles.
