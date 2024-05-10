Given that the atomic masses of Hydrogen-3, Beryllium-9, and Lithium-7 are 3.0160493 amu, 9.0121821 amu, and 7.0160040 amu, respectively, find the nuclear binding energy per nucleon (in 6 s.f.) for each of the following isotopes:

(i) Hydrogen-3

(ii) Beryllium-9

(iii) Lithium-7