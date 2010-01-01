Provide the balanced net ionic equation for the dissolution reaction of Ni(OH) 2 in aqueous NH 3 forming [Ni(NH 3 ) 6 ]2+. Determine the equilibrium constant for the reaction given that the K sp for Ni(OH) 2 is 5.5×10–16 and the K f for [Ni(NH 3 ) 6 ]2+ is 2.0×108.