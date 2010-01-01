18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the balanced net ionic equation for the dissolution reaction of Ni(OH)2 in aqueous NH3 forming [Ni(NH3)6]2+. Determine the equilibrium constant for the reaction given that the Ksp for Ni(OH)2 is 5.5×10–16 and the Kf for [Ni(NH3)6]2+ is 2.0×108.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ni2+(aq) + 6 NH3(aq) ⇌ [Ni(NH3)6]2+(aq)
Keq = 3.6×1023
B
Ni(OH)2(s) + 6 NH3(aq) ⇌ [Ni(NH3)6]2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq)
Keq = 3.6×1023
C
Ni2+(aq) + 6 NH3(aq) ⇌ [Ni(NH3)6]2+(aq)
Keq = 1.1×10–7
D
Ni(OH)2(s) + 6 NH3(aq) ⇌ [Ni(NH3)6]2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq)
Keq = 1.1×10–7
