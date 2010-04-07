18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
75PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the molar solubility of AgCl in pure water and in 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution? Use the following values: Ksp AgCl = 1.8×10–10 and Kf [Ag(S2O3)2]3– = 4.7×1013.
What is the molar solubility of AgCl in pure water and in 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution? Use the following values: Ksp AgCl = 1.8×10–10 and Kf [Ag(S2O3)2]3– = 4.7×1013.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In pure water: 1.3×10–5 M
In 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution: 0.10 M
In 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution: 0.10 M
B
In pure water: 1.3×10–5 M
In 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution: 10 M
In 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution: 10 M
C
In pure water: 5.6×10–4 M
In 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution: 0.10 M
In 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution: 0.10 M
D
In pure water: 5.6×10–4 M
In 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution: 10 M
In 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution: 10 M