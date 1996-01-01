3. Chemical Reactions
Polyatomic Ions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the correct formula for the following ions with correct charges
i. Cyanide ion
ii. Bisulfite ion
iii. Perchlorate ion
iv. Oxalate ion
v. Phosphite ion
vi. Bromate ion
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. CN−, ii. HSO42−, iii. ClO3−, iv. C2O42−, v. PO43−, vi. BrO2−
B
i. CN−, ii. HSO42−, iii. ClO4−, iv. C2O42−, v. PO42−, vi. BrO3−
C
i. CN−, ii. HSO32−, iii. ClO2−, iv. C2O42−, v. PO32−, vi. BrO4−
D
i. CN−, ii. HSO3−, iii. ClO4−, iv. C2O42−, v. PO33−, vi. BrO3−