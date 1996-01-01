1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A lake with a surface area of 500 mi2 and an average depth of 15 ft is polluted with 0.3 μg Hg/mL of mercury. Calculate the total mass in kilograms of mercury in the lake.
A lake with a surface area of 500 mi2 and an average depth of 15 ft is polluted with 0.3 μg Hg/mL of mercury. Calculate the total mass in kilograms of mercury in the lake.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.6x10-6 kg
B
1.8x106 kg
C
3.4x106 kg
D
2.3x106 kg