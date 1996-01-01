1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following from smallest to largest assuming that each cube has the same mass.
Silver cube (10.49 g/cm³)
Iron cube (7.874 g/cm³)
Copper cube (8.96 g/cm³)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Copper cube < Iron cube < Silver cube
B
Copper cube < Silver cube < Iron cube
C
Iron cube < Copper cube < Silver cube
D
Silver cube < Copper cube < Iron cube