Dipole Moment
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Dipole Moment
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The NF3 molecule has an experimental dipole moment of 0.24 D, and the N-F bond length is 135 pm. Identify which atom is expected to have the partial negative charge in NF3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
N
B
F
C
Neither since it is not polar
D
Cannot be determined