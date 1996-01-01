11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Dipole Moment
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Dipole Moment
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the following bonds are polar and identify the more electronegative atom for the polar bonds:
i) S-O
ii) Cl-F
iii) N-F
iv) C-H
Identify if the following bonds are polar and identify the more electronegative atom for the polar bonds:
i) S-O
ii) Cl-F
iii) N-F
iv) C-H
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) polar, O, ii) polar, Cl, iii) polar, N, iv) non-polar
B
i) polar, S, ii) polar, F, iii) non-polar, iv) non-polar
C
i) non-polar, ii) polar, F, iii) polar, F, iv) non-polar
D
i) polar, O, ii) polar, F, iii) polar, F, iv) non-polar