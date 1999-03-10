19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the state of the system consisting of three standard playing dice is determined by the sum of the values displayed on the top faces of the three dice, what is the system's absolute entropy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.42×10–23 J/K
B
1.52×10–23 J/K
C
2.47×10–23 J/K
D
3.99×10–23 J/K