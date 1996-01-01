19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Specify whether each claim is true or false.
(a) At a given temperature, SO3(g) and Kr(g) will have the same number of microstates because they have almost the same molar mass.
(b) Heating a gas like SO2(g) will not affect the degrees of translational, rotational, and vibrational motions.
(c) The absolute values of enthalpy and entropy can be both determined.
Specify whether each claim is true or false.
(a) At a given temperature, SO3(g) and Kr(g) will have the same number of microstates because they have almost the same molar mass.
(b) Heating a gas like SO2(g) will not affect the degrees of translational, rotational, and vibrational motions.
(c) The absolute values of enthalpy and entropy can be both determined.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) False; (b) False; (c) True
B
(a) False; (b)True; (c) False
C
(a) True; (b) False; (c) False
D
(a) True; (b) True; (c) False