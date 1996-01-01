Specify whether each claim is true or false.

(a) At a given temperature, SO 3 (g) and Kr(g) will have the same number of microstates because they have almost the same molar mass.

(b) Heating a gas like SO 2 (g) will not affect the degrees of translational, rotational, and vibrational motions.

(c) The absolute values of enthalpy and entropy can be both determined.