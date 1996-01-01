13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the body-centered cubic unit cell, identify each of the following:
i. the number of corner atoms
ii. fraction of each corner atom in the cube
iii. number of body atoms
iv. fraction of each body atom in the cube
v. Total number of atoms inside the cube
For the body-centered cubic unit cell, identify each of the following:
i. the number of corner atoms
ii. fraction of each corner atom in the cube
iii. number of body atoms
iv. fraction of each body atom in the cube
v. Total number of atoms inside the cube
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 8, ii. 1/8, iii. 1, iv. 1, v. 2
B
i. 1, ii. 1/4, iii. 4, iv. 1/2, v. 4
C
i. 1, ii. 1/4, iii. 4 iv. 1, v.4