12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes the difference in electron distribution between a bonding MO and an antibonding MO?
Which of the following describes the difference in electron distribution between a bonding MO and an antibonding MO?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In a bonding molecular orbital, the electrons mostly occupy the region between the two nuclei forming the bonds. While in an antibonding molecular orbital, the electrons cannot occupy the region between the two nuclei thus bonds do not form.
B
In a bonding molecular orbital, the electrons mostly occupy the region above the two nuclei forming the bonds. While in an antibonding molecular orbital, the electrons cannot occupy the region between the two nuclei thus bonds do not form.
C
In a bonding molecular orbital, the electrons mostly occupy the region between the two nuclei forming the bonds. While in an antibonding molecular orbital, the electrons occupy the region above and below two nuclei thus bonds also form.
D
In a bonding molecular orbital, the electrons mostly occupy the region above the two nuclei forming the bonds. While in an antibonding molecular orbital, the electrons occupy the region above and below two nuclei thus bonds do not form.