12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a π2p for a certain type of MO diagram. Identify whether the bonding orbital or the antibonding orbital will have a higher energy. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The bonding molecular orbital will have higher energy due to the additive combination of the two 2p orbitals.
B
The bonding molecular orbital will have higher energy due to the subtractive combination of the two 2p orbitals.
C
The antibonding molecular orbital will have higher energy due to the additive combination of the two 2p orbitals.
D
The antibonding molecular orbital will have higher energy due to the subtractive combination of the two 2p orbitals.