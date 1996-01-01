12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Standard VSEPR notations are written as AXmEn. In these notations: A represents the central atom, X represents atoms that surround the central atom A while E represents the lone pairs on the central atom.
On the other hand hybridization of the central atom can be determined by counting the total number of electron groups that surround the central atom. (Electron groups = Sum of X and E)
Associate each of the following standard VSEPR notations with the given hybridizations:
VSEPR Notations: AX2, AX3, AX4, AX5, AX6, AX2E3, AX2E, AX3E2, AX4E, AX4E2, AX3E, AX5E, AX2E2
Hybridizations: sp, sp2, sp3, sp3d, sp3d2
