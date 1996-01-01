2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Element X has three naturally occurring isotopes: 24X (23.966) with 68.89% abundance, 25X (24.965) with 15.00% abundance, and a third with 16.11% abundance. The atomic weight of the element is 24.438 amu, calculate the mass of the third isotope.
Element X has three naturally occurring isotopes: 24X (23.966) with 68.89% abundance, 25X (24.965) with 15.00% abundance, and a third with 16.11% abundance. The atomic weight of the element is 24.438 amu, calculate the mass of the third isotope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
26.040 amu
B
26.340 amu
C
25.966 amu
D
26.920 amu