2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
An element has two naturally occurring isotopes. Isotope 1 has a mass of 120.9038 amu and a relative abundance of 57.4%, and isotope 2 has a mass of 122.9042 amu. Find the atomic mass of this element and identify it.
118.7 amu; Tin (Sn)
120.6 amu; Tellurium (Te)
121.8 amu; Antimony (Sb)
122.1 amu; Indium (In)