8. Thermochemistry
Thermal Equilibrium
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 35.0 g sample of an unknown material at 90.0 ºC is submerged in 100.0 g of water at 30.0 ºC, causing the temperature of water to raise to 42.5 ºC. Determine the specific heat capacity of the material.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.56 J/g °C
B
2.19 J/g °C
C
3.14 J/g °C
D
4.38 J/g °C