7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
7. Gases Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The image below shows a 1.5 L gas sample at 1.5 atm and 30 °C. What would happen if the volume was increased to 3.0 L and the temperature decreased to 10 °C?
The image below shows a 1.5 L gas sample at 1.5 atm and 30 °C. What would happen if the volume was increased to 3.0 L and the temperature decreased to 10 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pressure will increase.
B
Pressure will decrease.
C
No change in pressure.