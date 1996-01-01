2. Atoms & Elements
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person weighing 72 kg has 7.4 × 10−3 mol of hemoglobin in their blood. Calculate the number of hemoglobin molecules and its mass in grams given that the molar mass of hemoglobin is 64,456 g/mol.
A
6.53x1022 molecules , 597.62 g
B
7.42x1021 molecules , 784.12 g
C
9.66x1023 molecules , 694.73 g
D
4.46x1021 molecules , 476.87 g