15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the relationship between the rate of disappearance of the reactants and the rate of appearance of the products in the gas-phase reaction below:
4 NO2 (g) + O2 (g) → 2 N2O5 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 Δ[NO2]/Δt = Δ[O2]/Δt = - 1/2 Δ[N2O5]/Δt
B
-1/2 Δ[NO2]/Δt = - Δ[O2]/Δt = Δ[N2O5]/Δt
C
-1/4 Δ[NO2]/Δt = - Δ[O2]/Δt = 1/2 Δ[N2O5]/Δt
D
- 2 Δ[NO2]/Δt = - Δ[O2]/Δt = 4 Δ[N2O5]/Δt