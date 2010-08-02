Consider a hypothetical charge called the york. The charge of each drop was measured in york using the oil drop experiment. Determine the charge of the electron in york (y) and the number of electrons in each drop from the following data gathered:

Oil Drop # Charge

A –2.8 × 10–8 y

B –7.0 × 10–8 y

C –1.26 × 10–7 y

D –9.8 × 10–8 y