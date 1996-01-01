18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrochloric acid (HCl) is a commonly used laboratory reagent. It is a strong acid that dissociates completely in an aqueous solution into H+ and Cl−. If a 355 mL solution has a pH of 2.850, how many moles of H+ ions does the solution contain? How many grams of sodium hydroxide (NaOH) are required to completely neutralize the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.25×10−4 mol H+ and 0.0101 g NaOH
B
5.01×10−4 mol H+ and 0.0201 g NaOH
C
4.45×10−4 mol H+ and 0.0258 g NaOH
D
7.75×10−4 mol H+ and 0.0345 g NaOH