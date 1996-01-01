14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
14. Solutions Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the vapor pressure in mmHg of a solution of 12.0 g NaF dissolved in 200.0 g water at 60 °C if NaF is a nonvolatile solute and completely dissolved in water? The vapor pressure of water at 60°C is 149 mmHg.
What is the vapor pressure in mmHg of a solution of 12.0 g NaF dissolved in 200.0 g water at 60 °C if NaF is a nonvolatile solute and completely dissolved in water? The vapor pressure of water at 60°C is 149 mmHg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
138 mmHg
B
142 mmHg
C
145 mmHg
D
149 mmHg