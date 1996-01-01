14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The vapor pressure of a solution of KBr in water and ethanol (CH3CH2OH) is 151 mm Hg at 50.0 °C and 374 mm Hg at 70.0 °C. What is the mass percent of KBr, water, and ethanol in the solution if water has a vapor pressure of 92.5 mm Hg at 50 °C and 234 mm Hg at 70 °C, while ethanol has a vapor pressure of 220 mm Hg at 50 °C and 541 mm Hg at 70 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24.9% KBr, 24.3% water, 50.8% ethanol
B
7.60% KBr, 51.4% water, 41.0% ethanol
C
22.5% KBr, 18.4% water, 59.1% ethanol
D
7.60% KBr, 41.0% water, 51.4% ethanol