The vapor pressure of a solution of KBr in water and ethanol (CH 3 CH 2 OH) is 151 mm Hg at 50.0 °C and 374 mm Hg at 70.0 °C. What is the mass percent of KBr, water, and ethanol in the solution if water has a vapor pressure of 92.5 mm Hg at 50 °C and 234 mm Hg at 70 °C, while ethanol has a vapor pressure of 220 mm Hg at 50 °C and 541 mm Hg at 70 °C?