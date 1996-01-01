14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the vapor pressure in mmHg of a solution containing 0.178 g Cl2 and 4.67 g CBr4 at 313 K if the vapor pressures of pure Cl2 and pure CBr4 at 313 K are 427 kPa and 12.8 kPa, respectively?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
188 mmHg
B
219 mmHg
C
439 mmHg
D
566 mmHg